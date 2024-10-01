Reacting to a viral video circulating on social media, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that the video in question is from February 2023 and has no connection to any ongoing recruitment examination. He said that despite the video’s age, the Goalpara Police has been instructed to investigate potential criminal activity related to its recording for further legal action.

The video sparked a wave of social media outrage, as it was alleged that Professor Majbul Haque Chowdhury, head of the English department at Goalpara College, was collecting money under the guise of fundraising for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and IV posts. However, DGP Singh’s clarification has helped dispel rumors surrounding the incident.

The first phase of State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam written examination for Grade III posts was held on September 15. The second phase of the ADRE for Grade III posts was conducted statewide last Sunday, with over 734,000 candidates appearing across 822 centers in 27 districts. The Grade IV exams are set for October 20 and 27, with admit cards to be released soon.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks 'classical language' status for Assamese, in talks with PM Modi, Centre