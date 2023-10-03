Hours after ULFA (I) issued a press statement taking responsibility for executing top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom and cadre Bornali, Assam DGP GP Singh asked the banned outfit to handover the mortal remains to their respective families.

Further GP Singh also stated that press releases have a limited role to play, hence urged the banned outfit to hand over the dead bodies to their families for the last rites to be performed.

Taking to his X handle, the top cop wrote, "প্ৰেছ বিজ্ঞপ্তিৰ ভূমিকা সীমিত। অনুগ্ৰহ কৰি মৃতদেহবোৰ ঘূৰাই পঠাওক। পৰিয়ালক অন্তিম শ্ৰদ্ধা জনোৱাৰ সুযোগ হওক।" roughly translating to "Press releases have a limited role. Please send the bodies back. Please pay your last respects to the family."

The proscribed ULFA(Independent) outfit on Tuesday took responsibility for executing top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom and cadre Bornali.



Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I claims responsibility for giving 'capital punishment' to Lachit Hazarika and female cadre

As per sources, Salim Asom was close to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and had joined the outfit in the 1990s. While Bornali had joined the outfit in the year 2021.

Top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom was awarded capital punishment in Myanmar's Sagain area in Hachi camp on September 20. While Bornali, a boxer from Tinsukia and a member of the banned outfit has been also served the death penalty by the armed militant group.

The insurgent outfit, in an emailed media statement, said Lachit Hazarika and Bornali Asom alias Nayanmani Chetia completely violated the constitution and policies of the organization by cooperating with the Indian intelligence forces and also blackmailing comrades to force them to surrender with weapons to the enemy.