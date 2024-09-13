In the Assam’s online trading scam, a Twitter user shared an image allegedly showing Sumi Borah, a key figure in the scam, with a prison lock appearing to be opened. The image quickly drew attention and concern from the public.

The Twitter post tagged Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh and asked about potential security lapses. In response, DGP GP Singh addressed the situation via social media, urging the public to remain cautious about misinformation. He stated, “In an era of AI and high-end editing, please don’t believe anything circulated by any platform except authorized platforms.”

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Earlier on September 12, Sumi Borah, a choreographer, and her husband, Tarkik Borah, were brought to a police station in Dibrugarh for investigation. The Special Task Force (STF) had detained the couple on their way to Dibrugarh, where they had planned to surrender after being on the run for 10 days. They were brought to the Dibrugarh Police Station around 9 am amidst tight security and were kept in Gymkhana Club for breakfast before the police station arrival.

A police officer confirmed, “The STF team has detained two people, Sumi Borah and her husband, and handed them over to us. We will take detailed statements and continue our investigation in the case.” The Dibrugarh police produced the couple before the court on Thursday in connection with Dibrugarh Police Station case no. 352/2024. The court granted five days of police custody, as opposed to the seven requested by the police.

The couple faces allegations related to an online stock trading scam estimated to be worth at least Rs 2,200 crore. The scam purportedly involved investments in shares of companies, promising nearly double the returns within 60 days, with the funds allegedly funneled into private unlisted companies.

On September 11, the police made a breakthrough by arresting Tarkik Borah’s brother, Amlan Borah, from Bihar. Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against the Borahs and their family members.

Following their arrest, Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, praised the STF’s efforts on social media, stating, “The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF.”

In a viral video message, Sumi Borah announced her decision to surrender, denying involvement in the fraud and criticizing the media for a “trial by press.” She claimed, “Less than 10% of what is being reported is true. Even before the court has had a chance to prove me guilty, the media has destroyed my life with its allegations.”