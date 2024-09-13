Assam Police suspects a conspiracy behind the attack on police personnel at Kachutali in Sonapur. Director General of Police G P Singh stated that an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident.

G P Singh, who visited the site in Kachutali, mentioned that the police and officials were assaulted by illegal occupants armed with lathis and bamboo sticks.

On the mob attack on police and government officials in the Sonapur Kachutali area of Kamrup, Assam DGP GP Singh says, "... We received information from the locals that some unknown people are trying to come here and build houses. In the last month or so, many people from Bangladesh have tried to enter Assam and as per the instructions of the CM, most of them have been pushed back with the efforts of Assam Police and the BSF... This land is defined as tribal land as demarcated in 1950 as per the Assam Land Regulations of 1886. District Commissioner (DC) gave the instructions that people living here have to be evicted as per law. For 7 days, many public announcements were made here about the violation of land rules and land laws. Subsequently, on 9 September, an eviction drive was started by the DC under the protection of the Guwahati City Police... 248 bighas of tribal land was freed of encroachment... Yesterday all of a sudden there was a targeting of the police personnel and government officials involved in the process. They were attacked with stones, swords, and bamboo. Police also had to use force to prevent damage to the lives of policemen and officials. More than 20 police and officers were injured, many of whom have received grievous injuries. Some civilians were also injured, two of whom succumbed to their injuries... Only a protected class of citizens can stay on the demarcated land, and the people currently living there do not fall into that class... It looks like an organised attack..."



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress of provoking tensions during Sonapur eviction drive

The DGP further stated, "Around 22-23 police personnel and administrative officials have been injured. Several police vehicles were also damaged. The police had to fire shots to control the crowd leading to two casualties. A case has been registered and everything will be revealed in the investigation. Action will be taken as per the policies of the government."

At least 3 people received bullet injuries, and 15 policemen, including a magistrate and a revenue circle officer, were injured during a violent confrontation in Sonapur, Assam, as an eviction drive took a tragic turn on Thursday, September 12.

The incident occurred during an ongoing government operation aimed at reclaiming 200 bighas of disputed land in Kachutoli, allegedly occupied by encroachers.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the situation was initially under control until opposition from Congress party members escalated tensions, leading to a violent backlash. "The eviction drive proceeded peacefully until Congress intervened. The crowd, armed with lathis and bamboo sticks, attacked police personnel and government officials," he said, confirming that 22 police officers and a Revenue Circle officer were among the injured.