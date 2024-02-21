Assam DGP GP Singh arrived in Dibrugarh on February 20 to review election preparations and law and order situation for north eastern range of Upper Assam in Dibrugarh.

GP Singh held a review meeting with the security personnel in this regard at the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) board room in Lepetkatta yesterday.

GP Singh's visit to Dibrugarh was significant as a major security breach was reported in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

On Tuesday, DGP GP Singh paid a visit to Dibrugarh Central Jail to inspect the security measures after the discovery of a spy-cam, smartphone, and other gadgets in the prison cell of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on February 17.

During his visit, Singh had a meeting with Dibrugarh district commissioner Bikram Kairi, superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra, and other jail authorities.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the existing security protocols and to identify any potential shortcomings that may have facilitated the smuggling of unauthorised items into the jail.

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