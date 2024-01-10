Assam's Director General of Police, G P Singh, has issued a warning in light of rising tensions in regions housing the last remaining prohibited insurgent group in Assam.

Singh's advisory, disseminated through print and electronic media, warns Assam's youth against succumbing to militant recruitment drives. Furthermore, those living in these unstable camps are strongly advised to relocate to safer areas instead of jeopardizing their safety in unfamiliar and hazardous surroundings. The overall message stresses on safety and encourages individuals to steer clear of conflict zones for their own protection.

In a recent turn of events, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned organisation, has reported a drone attack on its camp in Myanmar, resulting in injuries to two of its members.

The group alleges that three bombs were dropped, two of which detonated causing injuries while the third failed to explode. According to ULFA-I, the attack was carried out by Indian security forces, however, no evidence has been presented to support this claim. An official response from the Indian Army is still awaited. An army officer stationed in Guwahati has stated that they were not aware of the alleged incident.

Given the incident took place in another country, officials suggest that the Ministry of External Affairs might possess more relevant data on the issue. Meanwhile, Assam Police has withdrawn the security coverage provided to ULFA Chief Paresh Baruah's residence since 2000.

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