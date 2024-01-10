Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 10 envisioned for a world class sporting infrastructure in the state so as to produce good sporting talent.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working towards establishing Bharat as a great sporting power, CM Sarma exclaimed that with right infrastructure and support system, the next Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappe might emerge from the state of Assam.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Hon’ble Prime Minster Shri @narendramodi ji has a vision to establish Bharat as a great sporting power and achieving this is our collective goal 🥅 . We, in Assam, love football and if we have the right infrastructure & support system – the next Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappé will come from our State!

In a major boost to the Indian footballing community Assam CM recently allocated Rs 600 crore to build one international stadium in Guwahati and Rs 150 crore for Kokrajhar stadium, thus giving impetus to sporting talent of the state.

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