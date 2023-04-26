Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on April 26 directed the Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) to suspend the officer-in-charge of Bongalmora police outpost for allegedly taking bribes.

The development comes after video of the incident went viral on social media.

''Reference - Video of Incharge Of Bongalmora police Out post, under Bihpuria P.S. District Lakhimpur allegedly demanding and accepting bribe - SP of @lakhimpurpolice district has been directed to place the said officer under suspension, cause an enquiry & take action per law,'' GP Singh tweeted.

Reference - Video of Incharge Of Bongalmora police Out post, under Bihpuria P.S. District Lakhimpur allegedly demanding and accepting bribe - SP of @lakhimpurpolice district has been directed to place the said officer under suspension, cause an enquiry & take action per law. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) April 26, 2023

The accused officer identified as Tarun Boro, who was posted at Bongalmora police station, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 1000.

Boro was allegedly demanding money from people who went to file complaints over any issue. However, his entire misdeeds were caught on camera, and following this matter came to light.

In a similar incident, on April 26, a secretary of the village protection force landed in trouble for allegedly taking bribes in Assam’s Gohpur.

As per reports, the village protection force secretary of Karibil Chapori in Gohpur, identified as Satnarayan Thakur presided over a child marriage dispute in his hometown for which he was paid a bribe of Rs 6000 by the complainant’s family.

Thakur held a trial meeting at his home and made the other party write in the compromise book.

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