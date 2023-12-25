In the wake of rising tensions and the threat of violence from banned militant groups in Assam, the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, has issued a resolute warning to the banned outfit, ULFA (I)

On December 23rd, 2023, DGP GP Singh made it unequivocally clear that any form of support for these outlawed organizations would not be tolerated.

His message was stern: violence from banned organisations is unacceptable.

Taking to his X handle, GP Singh wrote, "Our initial plan, after the first grenade blast was peace and conflict resolution through discussion. However, our peace initiative was taken as a weakness and further violence was committed. we still believe that peace and conflict resolution is the best way ahead but initiation of violence from a banned organisation is unacceptable."

Our initial plan, after first grenade blast was peace and conflict resolution through discussion. However, our peace initiative was taken as weakness and further violence was committed. we still believe that peace and conflict resolution is the best way ahead but initiation of… https://t.co/F49A5sfLfG — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 25, 2023

The Assam Police, under DGP GP Singh's leadership, is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies, especially on social media platforms, which are increasingly being used for recruitment and propaganda by such groups. The DGP's message is part of a broader strategy to ensure public safety while upholding constitutional principles. It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between freedom of expression and national security concerns.



Also Read: Assam: Suspected ULFA-I member shot by cops at Baihata Chariali

Assam's police force remains vigilant, with GP Singh at the helm, ensuring that the state's security apparatus is prepared to counter any potential threats from banned militant organizations. The DGP's directive is clear: any inclination towards violence or support for banned groups is unacceptable and will be met with strict legal action.

Earlier on December 25, a young man, suspected to be a member of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), was shot and injured by police in Kamrup Rural district of Assam on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the Salmara area at Baihata Chariali, resulting in a leg injury which left the youth immobile. The injured individual has been identified as Pranjal Das.

It is unclear what led to the escalation of the situation and the reasons for the police to open fire. Following the incident, Das was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

In a similar incident in Assam's Tinsukia district, three youths were also injured after police allegedly opened fire on them over suspicions of their association with ULFA-I.



