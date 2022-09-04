With the aim to uproot anti-Indian elements from the country and the state of Assam, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta held a crucial meeting with the Imams of several Muslim organizations of the state today. DGP Mahanta reviewed measures to carry forward the government’s initiative to tackle anti-Indian elements after discussions with the representatives of the Muslim organizations.

Calling the meeting fruitful, DGP Mahanta suggested measures like introduction of general subjects in the Madrassa curriculum such as mathematics, computers, geography, history, etc apart from the religious studies. Mahanta also sought their views on merger of small, unregistered Madrassas, who have no allegiance to any board, with bigger Madrassas.

Expressing shock over the rising anti-national elements in the country especially against Kashmir and Assam, DGP Mahanta has requested the Boards of the Religious Minority groups of Assam to voluntarily look into such anti-social and anti-national elements and help the state security agencies in cracking such agenda carrying geo-politics.

“I request the representatives, members of several religious minority groups such as Jamiat-ul-Ulema-Hind, Ali Sunnat, to oversee their respective Madrassas and take over some particular duties that would in turn help the state security agencies,” said DGP Mahanta while addressing the media.

A portal will be developed where all details of the Madrassas will have to be uploaded without fail. Even details of salaries being disbursed to the teachers of the Madrassas and the source of their salaries have to be uploaded in the said portal in detailed format by the respective Muslim Board.

In a major crackdown against the rising Jihadi activities in the state, Assam Police has been effectively apprehending Jihadis from all over the state for the past few months. Additionally, the police have also uncovered several Jihadi modules operating from such Madrassas.

The majority of the Jihadis detained so far had ties to various Madrassas in the state, which led to the government ordering the demolition of the Madrassas.

Notably, a Madrassa in Jogighopa had been demolished by the state government when it was discovered that a terrorist arrested had worked there as a teacher and secretly carrying out his terror module. It has been confirmed that the teacher was linked to the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terror group.