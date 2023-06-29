The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh, has assured that the strongest lawful action will be taken against the Sub-Inspector (SI) Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari if he is found guilty in the allegations levelled by a minor.

The development comes after the victim registered an FIR against the police officer accusing him of clicking nude pictures and harassing her.

However, when the matter came into the public domain, the DGP asked DIG CWR Brajenjit Sigha to visit the police station and submit a first-hand report.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, DGP Singh assured that action will be taken based on the CCTV footage of the police station.

''DIG CWR has been asked to visit and give a first-hand report today. PS has CCTV coverage so action would be taken based on that. If found true, strongest lawful action shall be taken,'' Singh tweeted.

Reference reported incident of taking photograph of a girl by a police officer inside Ghograpar Police Station Nalbari - 1.The Complainant (F 17 years) lodged an ejahar on 26/6/23 at Nalbari PS to the effect on 21/6/23 she along with one male person was brought to Ghogrpar… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 29, 2023

It is worth mentioning that a minor girl lodged a complaint against the police officer accusing him of clicking nude pictures of her and harassing her in front of other officials inside the lock-up.

As per the FIR, the incident took place on the night of June 26.

As per reports, the victim girl had allegedly eloped with her lover last June 21. Later, they were apprehended by the police and were bought to Ghagrapar Police Station where they were kept inside the lockup that night.

The girl alleged that she was forced to remove her clothes by the SI. The officer also threatened her following which she got scared and removed her clothes.

''Several nude pictures were clicked by the SI and he also tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet,” the girl alleged in her complaint letter.

Later, a was registered against the police officer in Nalbari police station.

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