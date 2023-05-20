Assam police have taken up a war against the illicit trade of Fake Indian Currency Notes Information System (FICN) and fake gold rackets operating in the state.

Taking a rigorous step, in a bid to stop these illegal activities, Assam DGP has given a deadline of 30 days to clean up FICN and fake gold trade from Assam.

Addressing the media, DGP Assam said, "In the public domain two things have come up FICN and fake gold and we have to conduct a massive exercise on the same."

Further, the DGP asserted that on May 19 night, 71 people accused in the trade of FICN and fake gold has been apprehended.

Also Read: Assam: Fake gold worth several lakhs seized in Gohpur, four persons detained

As per police, eight people have been apprehended from Biswanath, four from Karbi Anglong, 10 from Nagaon, 10 from Noth Lakhimpur, 11 from Sonitpur, four from Barpeta, four from Bogaigaon, six from Morigaon, two from Udalguri, one each from Tamulpur, Baksa and Darrang, nine from Kokrajhar and four from Dhubri.

In the Biswanath district around Rs 6.5 lakh have been recovered along with fake gold.

"In will ensure in the next 30 days this business of FICN and fake gold is completely decimated from Assam," said DGP Assam.

In this connection, police have launched an investigation by examining the accused mobile phone to study the backward and forward links.

The DGP also warned all the police officials and said that Assam police will be totally ruthless against any officials which is criminal in nature.