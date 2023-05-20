In a major crackdown on fake gold smuggling in the state, Assam Police on May 20 seized a huge consignment of fake gold worth several lakhs along with cash Rs 6,60,000.

The entire consignment was seized from Sonapur, No 2 in Bangalmar by Gohpur Police.

A total of four persons have been detained in this regard and an investigation being initiated to ascertain further linkages to the seizure. The detained persons have been identified as Anowara Begum, Najmol Haque and two others.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has tightened its belt to continue its crackdown against illegal smuggling of fake gold following the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

SI Junmoni Rabha’s untimely death in an accident has sent shockwaves across the state with reports suggesting Rabha becoming a target of a bigger conspiracy owing to her action against fake gold smuggling.

Also read : Assam: Nagaon, Lakhimpur SPs transferred amid ongoing probe into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case