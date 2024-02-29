Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on the issue of Bandh and loss incurred by the state due to the blockades called by various organisations, unions and individuals stated that the government as per the Gauhati High Court's 2019 order has the right to recover the loss incurred due to the 'Bandh'

In a post shared on X, GP Singh while attaching the Gauahti High court's 2019 order wrote, "Needless to say that with the GSDP of Assam pegged at INR 5,65,401 Crore, loss from a day’s Bandh would be approximately INR 1643 Crores recoverable from those who call for such a Bandh in accordance with Para 35(9) of the aforementioned order of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court order.

The Gauhati High Court order of 2019 mentions, "Government of Assam in the Home and Political Department shall make an assessment of loss caused to the State on account of bandh or blockade, be it state-wise or district-wise or locality wise, which shall be recoverable from the organizers and main office bearers of such bandh or blockade as arrears of land revenue.

Government of Assam in the Home and Political Department shall constitute a Bandh Loss Compensation Fund within a period of 3 (three) months from today, which will be managed by an authority headed by a retireed District and Sessions Judge and which may include one Administrative Officer, retired or serving. The authority may take assistance of an assessor or a valuer while examining or assessing claim for compensation.

The quantum of loss recovered under dierection No. 9 shall be deposited by the Government of Assam in the Home and Political Department into the Bandh Loss Compensation Fund.

All claims for compensation for loss to person or property because of bandh and blockade shall be decided by the authority of the Bandh Loss Compensation Fund by evolving its own procedure, which should however ensure quick settlement of such claims. Claims can be lodged by private individuals, both private and public bodies, juristic persons etc"

Also read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's meet with Amit Shah, JP Nadda concludes, decision on final list of candidates today