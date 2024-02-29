A crucial meet of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda concluded in New Delhi on February 28.

The decision on the final list of candidates will be prepared today at 9 pm during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

A 3-member panel for each constituency has been prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi BJP's election committee has presented a list of 25-30 potential candidates to the national leadership, targeting the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, according to party leaders on Wednesday.

The list includes notable names such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former leader Sushma Swaraj, along with the current MP Meenakshi Lekhi, as stated by a senior Delhi BJP official.

This list was discussed in a meeting with national leaders like BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and state president Virendra Sachdeva at the party’s headquarters on DDU Marg. The BJP's central election committee is set to convene on Thursday, with a possible announcement of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: BJP's Central Election Committee likely to meet in Delhi tomorrow, to announce LS candidates' names