Assam DGP GP Singh has urged the citizens as well as media houses to be careful while disclosing information about the accused or the victim amid the recent rise in criminal cases.

This comes after recently a few media houses disclosed the name of the Margherita rape and murder victim's name on social media platforms and also the name of the victim's mother.

Meanwhile, it has also been observed that in the sensational case of child abuse by one of the Guwahati-based doctor couple, the minor face was also not blurred out in a proportionate manner.

"In light of recent criminal case in Guwahati, all are advised to be careful & mindful in sharing information on Social media/media." tweets Assam DGP, GP Singh.

Also Read: Guwahati Child Abuse Case: Accused Sangeeta Datta charged under POCSO act

"Disclosing the identity of a victim child is an offence punishable with imprisonment.

Please do not share or disclose their identity on social media or anywhere else.

Let's come together to protect our most vulnerable and ensure justice is served"

Section 23(2) of the POCSO Act prohibits the disclosure of the identity of a child victim of sexual offences including name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particulars which may lead to the disclosure of the identity of the child, tweets GP Singh.