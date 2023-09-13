The Principal of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam has been placed under suspension for consuming alcohol while inside the campus.

A suspension order has been issued by the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam against the principal. The order further stated that the principal will not be allowed to move out without the approval of the competent authority.



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As per sources, the principal identified as Biren Chandra Konwar was allegedly drunk during class hours earlier in August this year. The students even staged a protest after the purported video of the intoxicated principal with four others consuming alcohol inside the college premises went viral. A show cause notice was also reportedly issued to the principal in this regard.