Assam: Dhemaji Commerce College principal placed under suspicion for being drunk inside campus
The Principal of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam has been placed under suspension for consuming alcohol while inside the campus.
The Principal of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam has been placed under suspension for consuming alcohol while inside the campus.
A suspension order has been issued by the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam against the principal. The order further stated that the principal will not be allowed to move out without the approval of the competent authority.
Also read : Assam: Hailakandi youth arrested for brandishing handmade gun, blank-firing in drunken state
As per sources, the principal identified as Biren Chandra Konwar was allegedly drunk during class hours earlier in August this year. The students even staged a protest after the purported video of the intoxicated principal with four others consuming alcohol inside the college premises went viral. A show cause notice was also reportedly issued to the principal in this regard.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today