A youth from Hailakandi has been arrested for brandishing a handmade gun at passersby in Baldabaldi village under Jamira police station in Katlicherra constituency on September 13.

The youth identified as Rajendra Reang has been arrested and his handmade gun has been seized by the Jamira police in Hailakandi district.



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Highly intoxicated, the accused threatened the drivers of the vehicles passing by the road with the gun in his hand and also fired two rounds due to which the drivers fled from the spot out of fear and went to Jamira police station and lodged a case.

Later, the police reached the spot and searched the house of Rajendra Reang and recovered a handmade gun and arrested the accused.

The police is currently investigating the matter and interrogating the youth for the possession of the gun.