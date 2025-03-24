Renowned Dhubri-based artist Tarun Kumar Mitra has brought pride to the region by being invited as a guest artist at the prestigious watercolor workshop of 2nd Siliguri Art Fair 2025, which began on March 21 and will be concludes on March 25 in Siliguri, North Bengal.

The workshop was organized by the North Bengal Painter Association, the exhibition has attracted artists from across India and Nepal, showcasing a diverse range of artistic expressions. The 2nd Siliguri Art Fair 2025 has brought together a vibrant mix of artistic talent, with participants from different parts of India and neighboring Nepal contributing their unique perspectives.

Tarun Kumar Mitra’s watercolor depiction of the Brahmaputra River, highlighting the natural beauty and cultural significance of Dhubri’s iconic Mahabahu Brahmaputra, captivated both fellow artists and the public at the exhibition. His artwork stood out not only for its visual appeal but also for its strong environmental message, earning him high praise from visitors and critics alike.



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Mitra has long been known for his innovative approach to raising awareness about the need to protect the Brahmaputra. Through his paintings, he has consistently portrayed the river in various forms, reflecting its grandeur and importance. His works have been showcased in national and international art exhibitions, earning him a reputation as an artist committed to environmental consciousness.

The exhibition, which aims to promote cross-cultural artistic exchanges, has provided a platform for established and emerging artists to engage with a wider audience. As Tarun Kumar Mitra continues his journey of using art as a medium for social and environmental awareness, his participation in such prestigious events reinforces his dedication to highlighting the beauty and vulnerability of the Brahmaputra.

His work not only enriches the cultural landscape but also serves as a powerful reminder of the need to protect natural resources for future generations.