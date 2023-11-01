In a groundbreaking development, a chemistry teacher at Dhubri Bhola Nath College, Dr Susmita Sen Gupta, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully reducing the fluoride content in drinking water through an innovative experiment involving banana peels.

Dr. Sen Gupta, a PhD holder in Waste Water Treatment, introduced critical parameters and mechanistic modifications using banana peels for defluoridation, opening up a new realm of possibilities in water purification technology.

Determined to conduct a cost-effective and organic procedure, Dr. Sen Gupta procured three varieties of bananas (Bhim - musa balbisiana colla, Malbhog - Musa paradisiaca, Jahaji - Musa chinensis) from the market and utilized their peels, which were dried under sunlight for nearly six to seven days.

The dried banana peels were then ground into a fine powder and mixed with water to initiate the defluoridation process. This batch method takes approximately thirty minutes to complete and effectively eliminates excess fluoride ions from the drinking water.



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Excessive levels of fluoride ions in drinking water can lead to a range of serious health issues, as outlined by Dr Sen Gupta. These include dental fluorosis, skeletal fluorosis, arthritis, bone damage, osteoporosis, muscular damage, fatigue, joint-related problems, and chronic health concerns.

Dr. Dhruba Chakraborty, the principal of Bhola Nath College and a PhD holder in Catalysis, himself congratulated Dr. Sen Gupta's experiment for yielding positive results. He emphasized the need for further research and funding to upscale this method for broader implementation, making it accessible to households at an exceptionally low cost.

While various methods exist for such experiments, this organic-based approach demonstrates significant promise. However, additional experimental and technical research is imperative to enhance cost efficiency and reliability for widespread use in the regular market.

Dr. Dhruba Chakraborty worked in addition to Dr. Sen Gupta throughout the entire process, which is presently being carried out satisfactorily in the lab. The field test has not yet been carried out, though.

In response to a query, why banana peels? Dr. Sen Gupta says that banana peels contain a lot of calcium and the bond of fluoride with calcium is one of its characteristics. Based on this understanding, the experiment is conducted, and Dr. Sen Gupta was provided with support from the Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC).

This breakthrough discovery showcases the potential for alternative approaches to defluoridation, offering hope for improved access to clean and safe drinking water for communities in need.