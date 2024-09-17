The final notification for the delimitation of borders for Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zilla Parishads was notified on Tuesday during a press conference, according to Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, who also serves as the district delimitation commission's chairman.

The press conference was held at the District Commissioner’s office, where the commissioner outlined the schedule and process for public suggestions and objections. Citizens and civic bodies are invited to submit their suggestions from September 18 to September 20.

A crucial meeting with recognized political parties is scheduled for September 19 to discuss the proposed changes, after which the hearing dates will be fixed, and notices will be issued.



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On September 22, the district authorities will begin sorting and scrutinizing all submitted suggestions, objections, and representations. From September 23 to September 25, hearings will be conducted at the district level to address objections raised by individuals and organizations.

The final notification of the newly redrawn boundaries will be released on September 27, along with any necessary amendments. District Commissioner Nath emphasized that this delimitation process aims to improve governance at the local level and ensure fair representation across the region.