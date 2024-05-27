The District Commissioner's Office in Dhubri district, Assam, has taken preemptive measures following a cyclone alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. The alert, based on Bulletin No.14 (BOB/01/2024), warns of a deep depression over the East central Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

Anticipating squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27th, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam on May 27th and 28th, authorities have issued a directive to safeguard lives and properties.

Santana Bora, ACS, Additional District Commissioner of Dhubri, exercising powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and as the Chief Executive Officer of DDMA, Dhubri, has ordered the suspension of all departmental and private boats' ferry services in Dhubri district from May 27th to May 28th, 2024. However, essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats involved in the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge Project and carrying construction labor engaged by L & T Ltd. are exempted from this suspension.

Furthermore, fishing activities in the River Brahmaputra and its tributaries are prohibited during this period to ensure public safety.

The Assistant Executive Engineer of Inland Water Transport, Dhubri, is tasked with monitoring compliance with the order and reporting to the CEO, DDMA, Dhubri on a daily basis.

Also Read: Ferry services and fishing suspended in Assam's Kamrup amid cyclone Remal threat