Anusmita Saha Roy, a law student from Assam's Dhubri specializing in criminology and criminal law at Tezpur Central University, represented North East Central University's Students for Holistic Development of Humanity (SHoDH) at the prestigious two-day conference titled "Resurgent Bharat: Insights from Northeast India."

The event, held at Tezpur University, brought together a range of scholars, academicians, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss the unique perspectives and contributions of Northeast India in the nation's resurgence.

The conference was inaugurated by Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, who underscored the critical role of the Northeast in shaping the future of a resurgent India. Prof. Singh remarked, "A resurgent Bharat is not possible without the development and prosperity of the Northeast," highlighting the region's potential and the importance of addressing its specific challenges. He emphasized education as the key driver of transformative change in the area.

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The event also saw distinguished personalities such as Dr. Rita Moni Baishya, Associate Professor at Gauhati University, and Rahul Rana, a student leader from Central University of Himachal Pradesh, alongside Arjun Anand, National Convenor of SHoDH, and Swathi Chintala, Convenor of the Northeast Universities Workshop.

Ashish Chauhan, National Organizing Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), delved into the theme of "Idea of Bharat," reflecting on India’s rich heritage of knowledge, philosophy, and ancient traditions that have shaped the nation.

Students from across the Northeast, including Nagaland University, Manipur University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Mizoram University, Tripura University, Cotton University, and Gauhati University, actively participated in the discussions. Anusmita’s representation of Dhubri and her university marked a proud moment for the region, contributing to the ongoing dialogue on India's future within the broader context of Northeast India's development.