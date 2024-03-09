In a significant event held at the historic Gurdwara of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji in Dhubri, the Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone, which oversees the management of Gurudwaras across Eastern India, has elected a new committee.

The elections, which took place on Saturday, marked a new chapter for the Sikh community in the region.

The Sikh society has shown unanimous support for Daljit Singh Sethi, who will serve as the president of the zone, and Rajgurmit Singh Padam, who has been elected as the general secretary. Their appointments are a testament to their dedication and service to the Sikh community.



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The event saw a large turnout, with members of the Sikh faith arriving from various Gurudwaras across the northeast to participate in this pivotal moment. The remaining positions within the Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone are set to be filled through subsequent elections, with the announcement of the full committee to follow.

The Dhubri district administration played a supportive role in the smooth conduct of the elections, ensuring adherence to the election rules of the zone. Nitya Vinod Wari, the Additional Commissioner of Dhubri, was present to oversee the proceedings.

The election of the new committee is not just a routine administrative change; it is a reflection of the vibrant democratic spirit that governs the Sikh institutions. It also underscores the community's commitment to preserving the sanctity and historical significance of the Dhubri Gurdwara, which continues to be a beacon of faith and service in Eastern India.

