The Mahila Congress in Dhubri district of Assam held a protest against the horrifying crime against women that occurred in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Dhubri district president of the Mahila Congress also demanded to remove the Manipur government and implement President's rule.

Speaking to the media, Mahila Congress leader, Baby Begum condemned the brutality and barbaric incident reported in Manipur which is allegedly sparking unrest across the state.



Also Read: Manipur violence: 5th accused arrested after women paraded naked in the state

According to Baby Begum, the Prime Minister of India has no concern for the protection of women and has failed to make any effort to intervene in the ongoing ethnic clash in the state of Manipur.

The Mahila unit later handed over a memorandum demanding President's rule in Manipur through the district magistrate.

Earlier on July 21, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and its various wings held separate protests to denounce the unrest in Manipur and also show support for the two women whose naked parade video went viral.

The APCC held an evening earthen lamp lighting programme in Guwahati's Rajiv Bhawan, the state headquarters of the Congress party.

As a sign of support for the two women, opposition party leaders and members attended the programme.