Khairul Islam, a 25-year-old resident of Islamnagar, Dhubri, has been arrested for uploading a pornographic video featuring a minor to an adult website. The video, recorded approximately three to four years ago, involved a victim who is currently eight years old.

The arrest was made after the police’s cyber cell unit discovered the video and initiated suo motu action against Islam. The case has been filed under Dhubri Police Station Case No: 262/2024, with charges under sections 6/14(2)/15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

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Following his arrest, Islam was brought before the Dhubri Court, where he was remanded to police custody for three days as investigations proceed. This incident highlights the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat cyber crimes and protect minors from sexual exploitation.