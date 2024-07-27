Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram is arriving in Tripura for a two day visit starting from July 28.

Speaking with India Today NE, Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma said that the Union Minister is arriving in Tripura on July 28 and would leave on 29th of this month.

“Crucial meeting was held to finalize preparations for the visit of Jual Oram Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, who is scheduled to arrive in Tripura tomorrow. The meeting focused on ensuring all arrangements are in place to facilitate a smooth and successful visit, addressing key logistics, security measures, and coordination efforts”, said Debbarma.

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He further said that after arrival at Agartala, the Union Minister will speak with media on the Union Budget 2024.

“On July 29th the Union Minister will chair a review meeting of the various initiatives of tribal department in the state and expecting that the minister will announce something for us”, said the Tripura Tribal Minister.

Bikash said that Oram after the meeting will leave for Ambassa Sub-division under Dhalai District to inspect the Bru- resettlement area and on that day only he will leave for Delhi.