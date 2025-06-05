In a spirited celebration of World Environment Day, the Dhubri Municipal Board took a bold step towards sustainable urban cleanliness by organising a citywide Plog Run and Clean-Up Drive, while also formally launching its newly inducted "Paura Sakhi" task force.

Seventeen Paura Sakhis—meaning "city friends"—were officially introduced during the event as part of a year-long sanitation initiative supported by the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM-U) and implemented by the Feed Back Foundation Charitable Trust. These women will play a critical role in door-to-door waste collection, garbage segregation awareness, and community engagement across all municipal wards.



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The event was flagged off by Namrata Pradip Sharma, Executive Officer of the Dhubri Municipal Board, and Umesh Roy, Conservancy In-charge and Ward No. 1 Commissioner, along with other municipal staff and Safai Karmis, in a show of unity for environmental responsibility.

Appointed team leader Aman Shah will guide the Paura Sakhis in executing targeted clean-up operations in residential zones while promoting the concept of “plogging”—a fitness trend that combines jogging or walking with litter collection.

The initiative is designed to instill a stronger sense of civic responsibility among citizens, ensuring household-level compliance with waste segregation norms and reducing environmental pollution at the source.

By merging physical activity with hands-on cleanliness efforts and engaging women from the community as Paura Sakhis, Dhubri is setting a people-powered example in its pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.