In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Dhubri Police detained Habibul Hasan Alom, an employee of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, on Tuesday. Alom is suspected of orchestrating a major scam involving the misappropriation of Ayushman Bharat cards, a scheme intended to provide healthcare benefits to eligible individuals.

Sources indicate that Alom, a resident of the Jhagrarpar area in Dhubri, was involved in illegally diverting government funds by arranging medical treatments for individuals who did not qualify for the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He allegedly solicited payments for these services on the hospital premises, raising serious concerns about the misuse of public resources.

The scam came to light following a formal complaint by the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital administration, prompting a police investigation. The discovery of this fraudulent activity has sparked serious questions regarding corruption within the healthcare system, particularly in the administration of the Ayushman Bharat card scheme.

Authorities are now delving deeper into the investigation to determine the full extent of the fraud and whether additional individuals were complicit in the scheme.

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