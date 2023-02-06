Amid the crackdown going on child marriage in the state, a few residents have claimed that they are being picked up by Assam Police unnecessarily, claiming that they have married their daughter at a suitable age.

In one such case, one Hafizur Rahman was apprehended by police in Golakanj of Dhubri district for allegedly marrying his sister before 18 years of age, and was charged under a POCSO Act. Later, Rahman was sent to jail.

The alleged accused Rahman, who is a resident of Uchita village in Golakganj, is the only bread earner, and every day and he drives tempo in Golakganj to earn. However, his family members are in a state of shock following his arrest.

As per the family members, Rahman's sister Sabina Yasmin was born on March 24, 2000, and got married on December 25, 2018. At the time of her marriage, Sabina was 18 years 8 months, and 27 days old.

In this regard, the family members have produced all the documents, however, the police refused to entertain those documents.

''My daughter was married after she became 18 years old. However, the police knocked on our door on February 4 and arrested my elder son and charged him with POCSO Act,'' said Hafizur's father while speaking over the matter.

Echoing similar views, Hafizur's brother said that their sister got married after became 18-year-old.

''Two years after the marriage, my sister is now a mother. Now, the police came and nabbed my brother. Now, we are wondering how it falls into a child marriage crime, as the girl was married after cross 18 years. How it can be considered as child marriage. When the police didn't find my Hafizur's father they took away him with themselves,'' Hafizur's brother added.

Later, the wife of Hafizur too slammed the police for their actions and claimed that her brother was picked up by the police unnecessarily.

''My sister in law was got married after she turned 18. Despite that my husband was arrested by the police in a child marriage case. They asked me to hand over the guardians to them and then only my husband will be released. When my guardians went to the police station, police refused to release my husband,'' Hafizur's wife said.

Now, it is worth mentioning that if Hafizur's sister got married at the age of 18 and the family members also produced documents in a bid to prove Sabina's age, then how did police apprehend Hafizur in a child marriage case and charged him under POSCO Act?

Meanwhile, A total of 2,441 persons have been arrested across the state as the crackdown on child marriage continues in the state, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6.

Till February 5, Assam police had arrested 2278 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state and have registered 4074 cases.

Also read: Assam: Tourists injured after falling from elephant at Kaziranga National Park, shifted to JMCH for advanced treatment