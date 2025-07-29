Assam: Dhubri police bust bike theft ring, 2 arrested with multiple stolen vehicles

Dhubri Police have busted a suspected bike theft racket with the recovery of multiple stolen motorcycles and the arrest of two individuals linked to the operation.

The case, registered under Gauripur Police Station (Case No. 328/25) and booked under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), began with the recovery of a Hero Super Splendour bearing registration number AS-16F-1232. Subsequent investigation led to the seizure of three more motorcycles, all lacking proper documentation.



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The arrested individuals have been identified as Karim Seikh (34), son of Ainal Seikh from Bagulamari, and Saddam Hussain (25), son of Late Suraf Ali from Johormura—both under Gauripur Police Station limits in Dhubri district.

Chiranjib Lahan, Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station, confirmed that the duo has been taken into custody and remanded to judicial custody. Authorities have stated that further investigation is underway to trace the full extent of the bike theft network and identify other potential suspects.

Dhubri Police have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting public property and curbing vehicle theft in the district.