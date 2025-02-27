A police jawan was attacked in broad daylight by an irani chain snatcher in front of the Dhubri Superintendent of Police’s office on Thursday afternoon.

The jawan, Bishnu Rai of the 7th Assam Police Battalion, was on his way home after withdrawing Rs 4 lakh from the State Bank of India for his ailing mother’s treatment when the attack took place.

The accused, identified as Mondi Yadav, a professional pickpocket from Churi Patti, Kishanganj, Bihar, attempted to rob Rai by using a sharp weapon and spraying an itching substance. Yadav tried to snatch the bag of cash from Rai’s hand.



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However, before Yadav could escape, alert bystanders intervened and managed to overpower him. In the scuffle, the enraged crowd thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police. A team soon arrived at the scene and took Yadav to Dhubri Sadar Police Station for further interrogation.

Authorities are now investigating whether Yadav is linked to other criminal activities in the region. The incident has sparked concerns over the rising number of thefts in Dhubri, especially in high-security areas. The police have urged residents to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity immediately.