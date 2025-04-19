The shadow of controversy surrounding Sub-Inspector Jonali Devi, who is attached to the Agamoni police station in Dhubri, has deepened following the tragic suicide of her alleged boyfriend, Devananda Das.

A case has been registered against SI Devi at the Agamoni police station itself, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the suicide is believed to be linked to an alleged illicit love affair.

Devananda Das reportedly took his own life, and the circumstances leading up to this drastic step have prompted a formal police investigation. The case was registered under number 62/2025 at the Agamoni police station.

In light of the serious allegations and the ongoing investigation, the Dhubri Superintendent of Police has already taken action by placing SI Jonali Devi under reserve closed.



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This move indicates the seriousness with which the police department is treating the matter.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising questions about the conduct of a law enforcement officer and the tragic loss of a young life.

The investigation is expected to shed more light on the details of the relationship between SI Devi and the deceased,and the circumstances that led to Devananda Das's suicide.