In a significant operation, Dhubri police successfully intercepted and seized three smuggled cows from the Ayran Jangla 1st block area, as part of a broader crackdown on cattle smuggling in the region. The operation took place at 10 a.m. on July 11 when a team from Dhubri Road police station executed the raid.

The swift action by the police forced the smugglers to flee the scene, leaving behind the illegally transported cattle.

According to reports, these cows were brought in from West Bengal, and authorities suspect that the smugglers intended to transport them to Bangladesh.

The smuggled cattle have been kept at Dhubri's Bazar Town Police Outpost.

This seizure marks a continued effort by Dhubri police to combat cattle smuggling, which has been a persistent issue in the area.

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