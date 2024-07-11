The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) has demanded that Chief Minister Biren Singh disclose details about the organisations or individuals involved in the ongoing peace negotiations in Manipur.

The student body emphasised the need for transparency and urged the government to provide clear information to the public.

In a press statement, the students body stated- " The KSO General Headquarters insists that the Chief Minister (CM) should disclose the precise details regarding the organization or individual involved in the peace negotiations. If it's real, we seek transparency and accountability from the CM regarding these negotiations, emphasizing the importance of truthfulness in revealing this information."



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Further, the KSO-GHQ claimed that it is not aware and has no knowledge of any peace talks involving the Chief Minister (CM) or any valley-based CSO.

This comes after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 10 said that talks between the two communities—Kuku and Meitei — involved in the ongoing ethnic conflict have already started and peace has begun to return to the state.

He asserted that the Manipur government is continuing its efforts to bring back peace to the state under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He, however, didn’t give details of the talks.