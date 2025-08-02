Assam: Dhubri school SMDC president accused of embezzling over Rs 14 lakh, FIR filed

A major financial scandal has erupted at Motirchar Higher Secondary School in Dhubri, where the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) President, Bikramjit Nath, stands accused of siphoning off over ₹14 lakh from the school’s funds by forging official signatures.

The fraud came to light when the school’s Academic In-Charge, Moynal Hoque, visited the bank to update the passbooks of the Rashtriya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) Mid-Day Meal and general fund accounts, only to find both accounts completely drained. Shocked by the discovery, Hoque alerted the Inspector of Schools and Principal-in-Charge, Adit Kumar Sarmah.

Upon verification at the Punjab National Bank branch, Sarmah found that the funds had been withdrawn through cheques bearing what appeared to be his forged signature. Bank records reportedly confirmed that all withdrawals were made by Bikramjit Nath, without Sarmah’s knowledge or consent.

The alleged embezzlement occurred over the past year and comes at a critical time when schools across the district are being instructed by RMSA authorities to return unutilized government funds.



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Taking swift action, IS Sarmah informed higher authorities and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dhubri Sadar Police Station. The case has been registered under Case No. 333/25, invoking Sections 61(2), 318(4), 316(2), and 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident has sparked concern over lax financial oversight in school administrations and has prompted a broader review of fund management practices in the district’s educational institutions. Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the total scale of the alleged misappropriation and identify if more individuals were involved.

As the probe unfolds, stakeholders and the local community await accountability and justice in what is being seen as a betrayal of public trust in the education system.

