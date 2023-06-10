The Home Department of Assam government on June 10 transferred Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Natrajan, said an official order.

''In the interest of public service, Aparna Natrajan, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Dhubri is transferred and posted as Principal, Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, Golaghat, Assam with effect from the date of taking over the charge against the existing vacancy,'' the order read.

As per sources, the development comes after the police officers allegedly kept a woman in their custody for 6-days along with her two-year-child and a teenager over a charge of murder without registering an FIR in the matter.

Following this, the victim's brother Rafikul Mondal approached the Guwahati High Court, and one June 2, Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Gauhati High Court, slammed Natarajan and her coworkers.

Later, on June 7, 2023, the Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, and the concerned police officers appeared before the court in a case with the case number W.P.(Crl.)/20/2023.

The court has also directed these officers to appear in person before the court on June 16, 2023, to provide the most recent progress for review.

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