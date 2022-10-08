The death of a 24 years old under-trial prisoner from Dhubri Town inside Dhemaji's district Jail, has created a mystery in the entire Dhubri district.

Notably, a couple of days ago, 24-year-old Zakir Sheikh, a budding timber trader from Dhubri's Newghat area had gone to Dibrugarh to buy used timber.

Meanhwhile, three youths – Irfan Ahmed, Farid Khan and Sahil Khan from Dibrugarh took Zakir to show timbers which were not upto Zakir's choice, however, while on their way to Kulajan in Dhemaji district in search of timber stocks, all of them were arrested in a drug-related case.

They were arrested by Dhemaji's Silapathar police in a drug case on 15th September. Soon after, which the Silapathar police registered a case and sent them to Dhemaji district jail through court procedure.

But suddenly on the evening of 6th October, the Jailor of Dhemaji district jail informed Zakir's elder brother that Zakir is critically ill and bleeding from his mouth and was admitted to Dhemaji Civil Hospital.

On receiving the news, "We rushed to see Zakir in the Hospital on 7th October morning where he was already dead a long time back", said Zakir's brother.

Zakir's family alleged that he was killed in a planned manner by the trio, due to the negligence of jail authorities. Zakir's family members claim that earlier when they visited Zakir at the jail Zakir informed them the trio assaulted him regularly, about which they have also informed the jail authorities, for which no steps were taken stated Zakir's elder brother Joynal Abedin.

Later, after Zakir's mysterious death the family members went to the Silapathar police station to lodge an FIR against the trio, but the police allegedly refused to accept the FIR and send the dead body for postmortem in Dhemaji Civil Hospital, Mortuary.

Zakir's body was brought to Dhubri on October 8 and his last rites were performed as per rituals.

On the other hand, Zakir's elder brother Joynal Abedin alleged that Irfan, Farid, and Sahil of Dibrugarh thrashed him up on the highway and demanded Rs 2 lakh and physically assaulted Zakir implicated him in a false drug case.

