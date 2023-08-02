The suspension of Biswajit Goswami, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, has ignited a wave of discontent among the locals and various groups and political parties.

Goswami was suspended by the Assam government on July 31, 2023, following his alleged involvement in a corruption case. However, protesters are dissatisfied, claiming the suspension to be a mere facade and lacking true punitive action.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Goswami on July 21, 2023, on charges of soliciting and accepting bribes through his office staff, along with his accomplice, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, Additional District Programmer at the CEO's office.

The arrest led to the recovery of a staggering Rs 2,32,85,300/- (Rupees Two Crore Thirty-Two Lakh Eighty Five Thousand Three Hundred) in cash during searches of Goswami's residence and official premises. Furthermore, documents pertaining to multiple bank accounts and property were seized in the presence of witnesses.



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Following his arrest, the Governor of Assam took action, suspending Goswami with immediate effect from the date of arrest until further orders. The suspension order also indicated that if Goswami is released from judicial custody during this period, he would return to his last place of posting, subject to review if necessary.

Despite the suspension, the decision has not appeased the locals and concerned groups in Dhubri district. They insist on a thorough investigation into the allegations and demand more stringent actions against Goswami and his associates.

The key contention lies in the suspension order itself, which mentions the possibility of Goswami rejoining his post after the suspension period, leading protesters to denounce the measure as mere lip service.

"The suspension seems like a namesake action, and it does not reflect the seriousness of the corruption charges against Goswami. We demand that he be dismissed from service permanently, and his assets be confiscated," stated Dr. Zakir Hussain.

The mounting dissatisfaction has spurred numerous protest rallies and demonstrations in the district, organized by various local groups, political parties, and civil society organizations. Memorandums expressing concerns and demands have been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police in Dhubri.

As tensions escalate, the locals have called upon the Chief Minister and the Governor to intervene, urging them to ensure justice prevails and that the fight against corruption remains steadfast. If their demands remain unaddressed, they have threatened to escalate their agitation, vowing to persist until justice is served and accountability upheld.

