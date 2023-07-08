A government office in Dhubri became a sensational topic of the town after it was turned into a wedding ceremony hall on July 7 night for just Rs 2000.

The Dhubri Zilla Parishad office in Ward No. 1 run by Congress hosted a special celebration, as per the complaint, in the auditorium hall on the first floor.

A young man who runs a tea and sweet shop nearby got married two days earlier, and their wedding reception party was organized on July 7 at the conference room of the Dhubri Zilla Parishad office.

Miffed over this, numerous people have questioned whether or not the department's employees are aware of the issue of a government building being used as a wedding venue.

''How come the wedding reception party is being conducted or any official has given any license breaking the law in the sight of Biswajit Goswami, CEO Zilla Parishad, whose departmental resident is right behind the office building,'' a local resident questioned.

When the same question was asked to Congress leader, Ashadur Rahman, who is also the chairman of Zilla Parishad, he replied, ''To earn government revenue they have given the office premises on a rental basis taking Rs 2000 with the approval of Biswajit Goswami, CEO Zilla Parishad Dhubri''.

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