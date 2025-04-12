In a concerning outcome for education in rural Assam, Shilair Kachari High School under Gauripur block in Dhubri district has recorded a pass percentage of only 30.57% in the HSLC Examination 2025, with 109 out of 157 students failing to clear the crucial board exam.

According to Maheswar Ray, in-charge Head Master of the school, just 2 students passed with first division, while 23 secured second division and another 23 managed third division.

Despite a balanced spread across second and third divisions, the overall results underscore deeper academic challenges.

The school currently operates with a skeletal staff of four teachers, assisted by one computer instructor and one tutor.



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While staff shortages continue to hamper educational delivery, the school has been making consistent efforts to support its student body amid systemic issues facing rural institutions.

The dismal results have caught the attention of education officials, sparking calls for enhanced infrastructural and academic support.

With the HSLC examination serving as a vital academic benchmark, stakeholders are emphasizing the need for immediate interventions to prevent long-term setbacks for students in the region.