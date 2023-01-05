The Dibrugarh Police on January 5, 2023, arrested three persons in connection with the Duliajan abduction case.

However, the prime accused, Jahidul Ali is still at large.

Police have arrested the brother of the main accused Bodiul Jamal, his father - Abdul Jalil of Kalgachia and his maternal uncle, Babu Ali.

Further, a case has been registered at Duliajan PS case no. 1/2023 u/s 366 IPC.

Earlier on January 4, police recused the abducted girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Duliajan on December 31, 2023, from the Char area of Bongaigaon.

As per the complaint filed by the girl's father Bharat Agarwal, the girl had gone for her tuition classes on December 31st and since then she is missing.

Also Read: Assam: Two found dead at Lumding railway station due to severe cold condition

Speaking over the matter exclusively with India Today NE, one of the relatives of the missing girl, said that earlier they registered a missing complaint. Later, they alleged one person named Jahidul Ali alleging that his hands could be behind this incident.

''With due respect. I would like to inform you that - my minor daughter namely 'XYZ', age 17 years is missing since 31,12.2022 and in this regard, it was informed to you today morning. But subsequently, we come to know that one Jahidul Ali son of Abdul Jail of the village - Balagaon, under Barpeta Road Police Station of Barpeta District. (Mobile No.6000951231) has some relation with my daughter and I am sure that said Jahidul Ali kidnapped my minor daughter and kept her somewhere. Thana Kalgachia, Dist-Barpeta, Assam - 781319,'' the complaint read.

''With due respect. I would like to inform you that - my minor daughter namely 'XYZ', age 17 years is missing since 31,12.2022 and in this regard, it was informed to you today morning. But subsequently, we come to know that one Jahidul Ali son of Abdul Jail of the village - Balagaon, under Barpeta Road Police Station of Barpeta District. (Mobile No.6000951231) has some relation with my daughter and I am sure that said Jahidul Ali kidnapped my minor daughter and kept her somewhere. Thana Kalgachia, Dist-Barpeta, Assam - 781319,'' the complaint read.