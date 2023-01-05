Two persons including a woman were found dead at Lumding Railway Junction in Assam’s Hojai due to severe cold on Thursday, January 5 morning.

Sources claim that the bodies of those who perished last night due to a lack of blankets and warm clothing on platform number one.

The deceased have been living at the Junction as beggars for a long time. The beggars were unable to withstand the bitter cold and perished as a result of it because the state is experiencing a reduction in temperature.

On Sunday, January 1, a young man's death was reported where the youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his bedroom in Guwahati.

Emil Murmu, a young man from the Sonitpur district, worked as a cook at the "Maa" restaurant in Adabari.

The incident was reported in the city’s Adabari area.

The body was taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post mortem by the time the police arrived at the scene.

The youth's family had even filed a complaint regarding Emil's death.

In yet another incident, a one-half month-old baby of one Hifjur died due to alleged complacency of police in Karimganj created sensation in the area.

The incident took place due to alleged delay in providing medicines to Hifjur’s sick baby due to routine checkup of police at Tongibari village under Ratabari constituency in the district.

Hifjur is a resident of West Tongibari village under Paldahar Gaon Panchayat.

In order to prevent road accidents police was carrying out routine checkup in the area it was then Hifjur’s, a carpenter, bike was stopped for checking his vehicle papers.

Allegedly Hifjur repeatedly told the police about his sick baby and that the medicines he bought were extremely important for the baby at the moment. Hifjur further told the police that he could keep his bike in police custody and even showed the police the papers related to his baby’s sickness.

Allegedly, the police didn’t pay heed to Hifjur’s repeated requests and due to the delay at the check post Hifjur couldn’t cater to the need of the baby.

Also read : One-half month-old baby dies due to police complacency in Karimganj