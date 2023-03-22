Assam Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta's films 'Bohag Bohag Mon' and 'Lachit the warrior' will be screened in Northeast Film Festival 2023.

Both the films have been directed by Partha Sarathi Mahantaa and the film festival will be held in Mumbai on March 25 and 26.

Recently, Mahanta's Hargila got the top slot in the Best Documentary Film category at the Jaipur International Film Festival and he won the best director award for his animation documentary biopic Lachit, The Warrior.

It is worth mentioning that Hargila has been screened in around seven film festivals viz. at Mumbai Short Film Festival, Goa Film Festival, Delhi International Film Festival, Pune Film Festival, Tagore International Film Festival, and others.

Besides this, Mahanta also bagged the best award for direction for his animation documentary biopic Lachit, The Warrior. On the other hand, Amupam Mahanta grabbed the best award for creative direction for the same film.

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