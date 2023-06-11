District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on June 11 issued a high alert for very heavy rainfall which is likely to occur in different parts of the Dima Hasao district in the next 10 days.

DDMA also warned of natural disasters occurring due to it and asked to avoid landslide-prone areas and travelling during heavy rain.

''As per the rain forecast by the India Meteorological Dept and Regional Meteorological Center, Guwahati, a very heavy rainfall is likely in different parts of Dima Hasao in the next 10 days, which might cause natural disasters,'' the notification read.

It further said that all the public of this district and heads of government departments to be on alert.

''Avoid landslide-prone areas, traveling during heavy rain, and taking all other measures for the safety of self and family,'' it added.

It also issued helpline numbers such as 03673-236324, 03673-1077, and 94355 30412 for any query or information.

''Public can also contact their respective chairman cum Block District Officers (BDOs) at Block Level,'' the notification said.

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