The second phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 for Grade III posts is set to take place statewide on Sunday, with authorities implementing stringent measures to ensure a smooth and transparent examination process. The written exam, administered by the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), will commence at 9 a.m. across 822 centers spread across 27 districts. A massive 7,34,080 candidates have registered for this crucial exam.

In an effort to combat cheating and maintain security, the Assam government has announced a temporary suspension of mobile internet services statewide from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. The ban on mobile data is aimed at curbing potential misuse of technology during the examination. However, voice calls and broadband services will remain active to minimize inconvenience to the public. This step follows previous instances of malpractice, where internet access played a role in facilitating cheating.

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This phase follows the first round of Grade III exams held on September 15, 2024. The ADRE exams for Grade IV posts are slated for October 20 and 27, with admit cards expected to be released in early October.

In a parallel development, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has introduced six pairs of special trains to accommodate the large number of candidates traveling to their exam centers. In an official statement, N.F. Railway emphasized that these special trains would significantly reduce the logistical burden, ensuring timely and comfortable transportation for candidates appearing for the ADRE 2024 exams across Assam.