Assam Direct Recruitment Grade III results to be announced on Oct 10 at 10:30 AM

The results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts will be declared tomorrow, October 10, at 10:30 AM, as earlier assured by the state government.

The announcement marks a major step in the large-scale recruitment drive undertaken by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) to fill thousands of government vacancies across Assam.

Officials confirmed that candidates can check their results on the official websites — slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

To access their results, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password or date of birth once the result link becomes active.

Steps to check the ADRE result 2025



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Visit the official SLRC website for Grade 3 (slrcg3.sebaonline.org) or Grade 4 (slrcg4.sebaonline.org).

Click on the result link for the respective Grade 3 or Grade 4 examination.

Enter the required login credentials and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The ADRE Grade III examination was conducted to recruit candidates for various clerical and technical positions in state government departments. The Grade IV results were declared earlier, and the publication of Grade III results will now pave the way for the next stages of document verification and appointment procedures.

The state government had reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent, fair, and time-bound recruitment process under the supervision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The declaration of results tomorrow will bring relief to lakhs of candidates who have been eagerly waiting since the completion of the written examinations.