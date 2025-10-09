Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg death case to be filed within 3 months: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that justice will be delivered in the investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, stating that the chargesheet will be filed within the stipulated three-month period.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme in Dibrugarh, Sarma said the investigation was progressing “on expected lines” under the supervision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). “We have made one arrest after another, and I am sure that Assam Police will submit the chargesheet within the stipulated time frame. We are duty-bound to provide justice to him and will not spare anybody,” the chief minister said.

Sarma added that all the accused will be presented before the court and that the government would not seek any delay in filing the chargesheet. “Usually, the time given to submit the chargesheet is three months. We will not take more time than that to ensure that after the investigation, the court can give justice,” he asserted.

The chief minister revealed that there were logistical hurdles, as members of the Assam Association in Singapore who were with Garg during his final moments have yet to return to India, except for one, despite being summoned by the SIT. “We are working on how to bring them back and are making the necessary arrangements. We need to have patience — if we lose it, no one will get justice,” Sarma cautioned.



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On the question of the Assam Police visiting Singapore for the probe, Sarma clarified that Indian investigators cannot conduct inquiries in another sovereign nation. “Just like their police cannot come here to investigate, our police also cannot go there. However, we are confident that the Singapore Police will help us. We only need the video footage from the hotel where he stayed, the yacht, and statements from the two persons who operated it,” he said.

The chief minister also stated that he would meet the Singaporean ambassador to India later this month to seek further cooperation. “Considering the cordial relationship Assam has with Singapore, I am confident we will receive their assistance,” he added.

Sarma confirmed that the Singapore authorities have already shared the forensic report with the Assam Police. “It will not be difficult for us to submit the chargesheet,” he noted, adding that the investigation was being carried out meticulously.

“We are emotional people, but emotions must stay in their place. Let the police follow due process. If we lose the case in court, people will say it was because the investigation was rushed. So, we must be thorough,” Sarma remarked.

So far, five individuals — Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta — have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons, died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea, triggering widespread grief across the state and beyond.