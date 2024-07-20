In a decisive move to tackle the growing concerns surrounding the Shiksha Setu App, the Directorate of Elementary Education has announced a significant meeting scheduled for July 22 at 11 a.m. This pivotal gathering will take place in the conference hall of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, providing a critical platform for stakeholders to voice their grievances and seek resolutions.

The meeting will bring together presidents and secretaries from eight prominent teachers' associations, with a maximum of three representatives from each group. The invited associations include the All Assam Middle English Teachers Association, Assam State Primary Teachers' Conference, All Assam Middle School Teachers Association, All Assam Government Basic Teachers Association, All Assam Combined Educational Association, All Assam High School Teachers Association, and Assam Secondary Teachers and Employees Association. Additionally, the All Assam Blind Employees Council has been specifically requested to attend, highlighting the inclusive nature of the discussions.

This initiative underscores the Directorate's commitment to addressing the concerns of educators across Assam, ensuring that their voices are not only heard but also acted upon. The meeting is poised to foster a collaborative environment where the issues related to the Shiksha Setu App can be thoroughly examined and addressed, reflecting the Directorate's dedication to enhancing the educational landscape of the region.

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