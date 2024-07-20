At least seven coaches of a goods train derailed between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad section in Uttar Pradesh on July 20, as confirmed by railway officials. The derailment took place in the Amroha yard located in the Moradabad district.

While the exact timing of the mishap is still under investigation, officials have assured that the alternative route encompassing Moradabad-Saharanpur-Meerut-Ghaziabad remains operational for train movements.

Further information regarding the derailment is awaited as authorities continue their assessment.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a tragic derailment on July 18, when the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express went off the tracks near Gonda station, between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the North Eastern Railway. The accident resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals and left around 30 others injured.

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